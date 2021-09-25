Davido speaks on death of his photographer who drowned

Davido has penned down a tribute to his late photographer, Fortune Peter Umunname.

Recall that The Eagle Online reported about the death of Fortune who drowned on his way to a video shoot location at a private beach in Tarkwabay.

The singer who has been off social media for some days, took to Instagram to pen down a tribute to the late photographer.

Recounting their moments together, Davido said Fortune went from being a total stranger to becoming one of his closest confidants within weeks.

While expressing regret that he didn’t live to see him fulfill some of his promises to him, the singer stated that he is grateful that they met.

He wrote;

“Fortune @fortunateumunname ….. I can’t believe you’re gone.

“Since we met u never left my side. for one day… Your page says it all.

“You really were all about me like nothing else mattered.

“You went from a complete stranger to one of my closest confidants within weeks.

“There is nowhere I entered that you and your lens didn’t enter.

“I can’t even believe I’m writing a tribute to you right now wtf we still had so much more to do.

“Your workshops. Your studios. Trips. Shows. Scenes. Moments.

“All of it.

“I can’t believe you didn’t give me the chance to fulfill the rest of my promises to you.

“My heart is so heavy right now and I’m just so grateful I met you.

“You truly were the best kid.

“A rare breed and I’m so grateful that we got to travel the world and create so many iconic moments with you.

“You are irreplaceable and you are gone now but I will make sure you are never forgotten! I swear it! This next one’s for you! RIP lil bro.

“Love you forever #FortuneShotItAll.