Davido showers gifts on wife, Chioma at 28

Popular musician, Davido has given her luxury gift items to his wife, Chioma who clocks 28.

The gifts include three Hermes Birkin bags, one Chanel bag, a Richard Mille wristwatch and a bouquet of flowers.

Hermes is a French high-priced luxury brand while a Birkin bag costs between $11,000 to $380,000.

Chanel is also a French luxury fashion brand while Richard Mille is a Swiss luxury watch brand that is famous for high-priced clockwork watches

In an accompanying video, the lovebirds were seen wearing matching Richard Mille wristwatches.

Davido described his love for Chioma as “timeless”.

“I just want to celebrate my right hand! My go-to! Happy birthday, baby! God bless you. Your love is timeless. It’s a forever thing I assure you,” he said.

Davido met Chioma while studying music at Babcock University.

Their relationship came to light after he dedicated a song titled ‘Assurance’ to her in 2018.