Davido rides with Cubana Chief Priest in his N240m Rolls Royce

Award-winning singer, Davido, has taken celebrity barman, Cubana Chief Priest, and his associates in a ride in his 2021 Rolls Royce Cullinan, said to be worth N240 million.

A few days ago, the singer took delivery of the exotic car on which he splashed millions of naira way back in May.

Also, a few days to his 29th birthday, Davido asked his friends to send him N1 million each to aid in clearing his Rolls Royce, but he donated all he raked up during the fundraising to orphanages across the country.

In a video shared by the celebrity barman on his Instagram page, he was seen in the company of Davido and his other associates checking out and admiring the car.

He wrote: “Who dey breet?! Omo! Who first buy, buy old school o!”

While they all sat in the car still parked, they vibed to “OBO’s” new song: “Champion Sound,” which featured Focalistics.

The music stopped playing and Cubana Chief Priest said: “Na my iPhone dey play for Rolls Royce.

“Na my brother own o!

“My own dey come.”

And Davido responded with a smile, saying: “Amen!”

After which the shirtless “If” singer took them on a ride around his Banana Island hood.

He captioned the video: “Disturbing Bananna In My Brother’s Frosh Black On Black On Black RR Cullinan, @davido God Wey Do Am For You Go Do Am For Me. Ihe Oma Rukwa M Aka Isehhhh !!!! Champion Sound. #DrEzeMuo.”