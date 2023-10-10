Davido reportedly welcomes twins with Chioma

Afrobeats maestro, Davido Adeleke aka Davido has reportedly welcomed a set of twin babies with his wife, Chioma Adeleke.

The couple who tragically lost their only son and child in November last year at their Banana Island, Lagos residence was reported to have welcomed their bundles of immense joy on Monday, October 9.

An inside source claimed the babies arrived in the evening at 9 p.m.

One Evangelist Gospel Agochukwu, also confirmed the report in a post on his church’s official Facebook page.

The cleric shared a screenshot of what seemed like a Whatsapp chat with the ‘Timeless’ crooner, where he revealed that his wife just put to bed, twin babies, a boy and a girl.

Davido reportedly wrote: “We don born twin. Na boy and girl we born. Baddest to the world.”

“Gist me this gist well,” reacted the cleric.