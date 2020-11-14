Nigerian music star, David Adeleke, popularly known as Davido, has dropped his long-awaited album, titled: “A Better Time,” he News Agency of Nigeria reports.

The album, which should have been released earlier but delayed by the recent #EndSARS protest, was dropped on many music platforms in the early hours of Friday.

The album has 17 song tracks such as “Fem, Jowo, Holy Ground, Heaven, Very Special, The Best, Shopping Spree, Sunlight, Tanana, Mebe, La La, So Crazy, Birthday Cake, I Got A Friend, Fade and On My Way’’.

Davido featured top music celebrities like Nicki-Minaj, lil Baby, Chris Brown, Nas, Tiwa Savage, Mayourkun, Bella Shrmurda, Hit boy, Young Thug, Ckay, Souti Sol, Mugeez and sho Madjozi, on the Album.

The album has been credited by top musical celebrities within and outside the shores of the country and is said to have one of the biggest features in the industry.

“A better time’’ that is currently trending on number one in Nigeria and among the top 10 in the US, is expected to top most global charts.