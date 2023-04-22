Davido promises unforgettable experience at Timeless concert

Ahead of Sunday’s Timeless Concert, show headliner, David Adeleke, better known as Davido, has assured fans, music lovers, and critics amongst others, that the concert billed to hold at the Tafawa Balewa Square (TBS) has all security measures put in place towards a successful and eventful show.

He said, “People don’t even know that TBS is the safest place to have a show and that we are putting it out so that a lot of negative impressions can be erased. I give my words and that of the Commissioner of Police of Lagos who has pledged adequate support in enforcing law and order during and after the show.”

In partnership with the entertainment company, Torec Entertainment, the Chief Executive Officer, Adetoro Fowoshere noted that working with Davido once again shows that another magic is about to be created.

“We have dotted our lines and equally assure attendees of their safety, smooth production and, above all, electrifying performances by Davido.”

The singer thanked his fans for streaming his album, Timeless and contributing to the success story of the project in less than a month, stating that the show was a way of coming out to celebrate and hang out after a six-month break from the music scene. He made mention also, of the fact that all featured artists on the album would be attending the concert.

He further reiterated that the show would be a “one of its kind” type of show, making reference to the fact that artistes never really had a local concert particularly one at TBS Square which has a capacity of 50,000 persons.