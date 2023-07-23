Davido pledges to reward hotel worker who returned $70, 000

828 828

Nigerian music superstar, David Adeleke, known as Davido has reacted to a post that revealed the action of an Eko Hotel and Suites worker, Kekwaaru Ngozi Mary, who returned a misplaced $70,000 to a customer in Lagos.

The Afrobeat superstar tweeted via his Twitter handle on Sunday thus, “Find her for me … I donate $10k”.

Ngozi Mary has been celebrated on social media for having returned $70,000 (over ₦55 million) to a customer in a Lagos hotel.