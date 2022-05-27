Davido, Mayorkun, Yemi Alade, others grace YouTube #Africadayconcert2022+photos

Davido, D’banj, Mayorkun, Yemi Alade, were among the music stars that joined YouTube to celebrate Africa Day at the #Africadayconcert2022.

While some of the music stars performed their hit songs at the concert, other celebrities who attended were present to celebrate the sounds and culture that make Africa truly unique.

A statement by the organizers said concert seeks to bring Africans, the diaspora, and people from across the world together to celebrate a continent that is home to more than 1.5 billion people and is spawning new ways of artistic expression.

The statement indicated that the third edition of the YouTube Africa Day Concert is aimed at commemorating the foundation of the Organization of Africa Unity (OAU) on the 25th of May 1963 by using music as a platform to showcase African culture.