Music superstar, David Adeleke, aka Davido, has emerged the richest Nigerian on Instagram, with his single post valued at over N26 million.

According to Instagram Rich List 2019 by Hopper HQ 2019, Davido stands at second position in Africa and occupies the 38th position on global rating.

Mohammed Salah, Egyptian and Liverpool football star, is the richest African celebrity on IG and occupies spot 26 at the global level.

Davido is one of the active Nigerian celebrities on Instagram and he makes use of the social media platform to share information about his career and life.

The “Wonder Woman” crooner, called OBO by fans, has 11.8 million followers on IG as at July 25, with each of his posts valued at $74,000, approximately N26 million.

Other Nigerian Celebrities who made the IG rich list are Wizkid, Funke Akindele-Bello and “African Rihanna” Tiwa Savage.

Wizkid gets $49,700, which is close to N18 million, standing at 46th position on the global rating, with over seven million followers.

Actress Akindele-Bello is the 45th celebrity globally with over eight million followers and gets $50,500, which is over N19 million.

Savage is the 48th on the list with over 7.5 million followers, earning $47,200, about N17 million.

This feat has added another accolade to Davido’s richly adorned cap, especially in recent times.

Having won the Best International Act trophy at the 2018 Black Entertainment Television Awards, his hit song “Fall” became the first Nigerian music video to hit 100 million views on YouTube.

