Davido, Kunle Afolayan, Osimhen to be conferred with national honours

Davido, Kunle Afolayan, and 337 other notable Nigerians have been announced as recipients of the 2023 national awards.

The Ministry of Special Duties and Intergovernmental Affairs, on Sunday, announced the award in various cadres.

David Adeleke better known as Davido was awarded the Officer of the Order of the Niger (OON).

Multi-award-winning filmmaker Kunle Afolayan was also awarded the OON.

Nigerian footballer, Victor Osimhen, was awarded an MFR (Member of the Order of Federal Republic). Osimhen’s goal earned Napoli its first Serie A title in 33 years,

Socialite and businessman Terry Waya was also awarded in the OFR (Order of the Federal Republic) cadre.

Recipients of the 2023 national awards have all been asked to submit a soft copy of their citation or resume to the ministry on or before May 31.

The ministry also expects the recipients to be physically present for the collection of their medals and certificates scheduled for June 1, 2023.