Davido knocks actress Sarah Martins over comments about Chioma

Nigerian music star, David Adeleke aka Davido has knocked actress Sarah Martins over her post suggesting that he should have named a newly launched restaurant after his wife, Chioma.

Martins had shared Chioma’s photo in an Instagram post on Monday and opined that the restaurant would have been better suited in Chioma’s name due to her well-known passion and talent for cooking.

She clarified that her comments came from admiration, not malice.

Her words, “This is coming from a place of LOVE because I am a huge fan of OBO.

“I honestly feel Davido’s restaurant should have been opened for Chioma or probably in her name because we’ve always known her to be a passionate fantastic chef so I was really anticipating a day will come when Davido happily announces Chioma’s (In her name) restaurant not Davido’s restaurant.

“Again, this is not coming from a place of hate and I’m happy for them regardless of who owns the restaurant.

“5ive star restaurant by chef chi would have made more sense and will still promote the 5ive star album by OBO because even Satan loves Chioma.

“Chioma I love you and please do not misunderstand this post.”

However, Davido didn’t find the post flattering as he expressed his displeasure in the comment section of the post, saying it was a promotional campaign.

“U no get sense …no restaurant was opened that was a promotional campaign with @foodcourt_app for my album. Now take my wife’s picture off page,” the singer wrote.

His comment quickly caught attention online, with fans praising him for defending Chioma’s image and setting the record straight.

