Davido: I’ve been struggling with my voice 

Nigerian music star, David Adeleke, fondly known as Davido, says he has been struggling with his voice.

In a chat with TheNative, a Nigerian-based music magazine, the superstar revealed occasions when he lost his voice before stage performances.

The singer has always been criticized for his hazy and husky voice, but he disclosed that he had to learn to deal with the problem and ensure that it doesn’t affect his music.

He added that his doctor, at some point, advised him against non-essential verbal communication.

“Because my voice is already husky, when my voice goes it’s so annoying. I like to express myself and I speak a lot, so when I can’t talk, it’s annoying.

“It’s so uncomfortable when I have a show and my voice is not back, and I’m impatient so I’ll just be coughing,” he said.

Davido released his first single, Back When in 2011, a song from his debut album, Omo Baba Olowo, (2012). He rose to fame after releasing Dami Duro, the second track of the album.

He has put out multiple chart-topping singles in the last decade.

Thses include Skelewu, Aye, Owo Ni Koko, Fall, Fia and Assurance among others.

In 2019 and 2020, Davido released two other albums; A Good Time and A Better Time respectively.

Timeless, his fourth album which housed 17 tracks, was released in March 2023. The album has gained millions of streams across music platforms.