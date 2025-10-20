Davido honours late mother with new hostel in Abia private varsity

Nigeria music superstar, David Adeleke, popularly known as Davido, has commissioned a female hostel at Clifford University, Abia State, named after his late mother, Dr. Veronica Adeleke.

This took place during the university’s 6th Convocation Ceremony, where the singer also delivered the commencement speech to the graduating class.

In a post shared on his X handle, Davido urged the graduates to lead with purpose and use their talents to create lasting impact, saying true greatness is measured not by fame or numbers, but by the lives one touches.

“When I looked into their faces, I saw the same fire that built me — that hunger to be seen, to make something out of nothing, to turn pain into power.

“I told them that talent might open the door, but purpose gives it meaning,” Davido said.

He described the hostel dedication as a tribute to his late mother, who was an educationist and philanthropist, adding that walking through the building reminded him that her legacy lives on through acts of kindness and empowerment.

“My mother, Dr. Veronica Adeleke, was a teacher and giver who believed education and compassion could change lives. This building is a continuation of her purpose — turning love into legacy,” he wrote.

During the event, Davido was joined by his friend, Cubana Chief Priest, who pledged to pay the school fees of 50 students.

The university’s Vice Chancellor, Chimezie Omeonu, commended Davido for his contribution to education and for inspiring young Africans to pursue excellence.

The event concluded with the ribbon-cutting of the newly commissioned Veronica Imade Adeleke Female Hostel, attended by university management, guests, and students.