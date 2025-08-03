Davido fires back at followers who questioned his background, if he has Grammy

Nigerian music superstar, David Adeleke, popularly known as Davido, has delivered a sharp response to critics taunting him for his lifestyle and Grammy Award loss.

Davido, a first-time Grammy nominee, was nominated in three categories at the 2024 Grammy Award, but did not win in any of the nominations.

In a tweet, an X user had mockingly questioned if he won or not: “You get grammy or not? Answer mugu.”

In a sharp reaction, Davido blew hot at the troll, saying: “Your papa give you better life style or not? Answer mugu.”

In the same vein, another X user called out Davido and claimed that the singer has an edge because he was born with a silver spoon

Also Read

“If no be silver spoon wey them born you with, two of suppose dey same level,” the X user wrote.

The comment, which appeared to critique the singer’s personal growth without the influence of the wealth of his father, Dr. Deji Adeleke, sparked a direct and fiery reaction from the OBO crooner.

“Nah ur mama go kn*ck wrong person, no be my problem bro,” he wrote.

The outspoken response has stirred a wave of reactions online, with fans and fellow celebrities shocked with the sharp reaction from the Unavailable crooner who is currently on his 5ive album tour.

Post Views: 11