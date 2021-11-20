Davido donates N250m to orphanages across Nigeria

Singer Davido, has said that he will give the two hundred million naira funds his friends and colleagues gifted him as his birthday gift to Orphanage across the country.

The singer disclosed this in a letter shared on his Instagram page this afternoon.

According to Davido, he will also contribute the sum of fifty million naira.

He stated that his goal is to do a fundraising every year to celebrate his birthday and give back to people in need.

“FRIDAY, 19TH NOVEMBER 2021

DONATION OF NGN 250,000,000.00 TO ORPHANAGES ACROSS NIGERIA

“I wish to express my sincere gratitude to my friends, colleagues, fans, and the public for

the generous expressions of love in recent days. In my usually playful manner, I requested a few days ago that my friends and colleagues send money in celebration of my birthday.

“The response and outcome exceeded my expectations, as I received about NGN 200.000.000,00 in less than two days.

“I truly appreciate everyone who donated their hard-earned funds and I am very thankful for your generosity.

“I have always been passionate about giving back and helping people.

“In view of this, I am delighted to announce that all the funds received, totalling NGN 200.000.000.00, will be donated to orphanages across Nigeria as well as the Paroche foundation.

“In addition, I will be making a personal donation of NGN 50,000,000.00, bringing the total amount to NGN 250, 000,000.00.

“To oversee the distribution of funds to beneficiaries, I have established a five-person Disbursement Committee Members of the committee include: Titi Adub wyo- chairman of the Committee, Professor Jonathan Nwosu- secretary to the Committee, Professor Yahana Joel Asabe of the Northern Nigeria Seventh Day Adventist Union Conference, Pastor (Dr) Oyalabu or Spring Time Development Foundation (SDF) and Professor Uloma Onwoha.

“The committee will compile a list of orphanages across Nigeria.

“They will determine the number of children and their needs at each orphanage, and then divide the funds accordingly.

“The committee will also determine the portion of the money that will be donated to Paroche foundation.

“To maintain transparency, the committee will make public the names of the beneficiary orphanages and how much each will receive a list of all beneficiaries and their verified account details will be submitted to Wema Bank, who will then be instructed to credit each beneficiary’s Account.

“My goal is to do this fundraising every year to celebrate my birthday and give back to people in need.

“It is my hope that my friends, fans, colleagues in the industry, and the public will continue to support me as I drive this cause.

“Once again, I express my sincere gratitude to my friends, colleagues, fans and everyone that made this possible.

“God bless you all.

“We rise by lifting others.”

Recall that the singer asked his friends to gift him N1 million each ahead of his birthday on Wednesday.