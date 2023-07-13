Davido donates N237m to orphanages to mark his birthday

Nigeria’s Afropop singer, David Adeleke, with Davido as stage name, has donated N237 million to orphanages as part of his birthday last year.
The donation by Omo Baba Olowo is coming months ahead of his birthday this year, which comes up on November 21.
Davido, who was born on November 21, 1992, gave the money through the Davido Charity Foundation for Orphanages to 424 Orphanages and Paroche Reach Out Foundation for the Prevention of Drug Abuse.
The donation represents the 2022 annual Davido Birthday Gift to Orphanages.