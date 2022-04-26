Davido declares son Ifeanyi automatic billionaire

Award-winning Afrobeats singer, Davido has declared his only son, Ifeanyi Adeleke an automatic billionaire.

The DMW boss took a break off work to spend some quality time with his heir apparent in his luxurious Banana Island home.

Via his Insta stories, Davido shared videos of some fun moments with his little man alongside photos of when his son eventually fell asleep.

Lying next to his son sleeping with his arm around him, the “Champion Sound” singer noted right there was his “flesh and blood.”

In another photo, Davido referred to the young child as an “Automatic billionaire.”