Davido, Cubana Chief Priest, others demand VeryDarkMan’s release

Nigerian music star Davido, celebrity bar man, Cubana Chief Priest and other Nigerians have condemned the arrest of social media influencer and activist, Martins Otse, also known as VeryDarkMan (VDM).

The celebrities and fans of VDM said his arrest was carried out like an “abduction”, which left many Nigerians worried, and therefore demand his release.

VDM was reportedly arrested on Friday at a bank branch in the Wuse area of Abuja by a combined team of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) operatives.

According to media reports, EFCC has secured a court order to remand him pending the conclusion of an investigation into alleged cybercrime offences.

However, his arrest has sparked widespread outrage on social media, with the hashtag #FreeVDM, trending across different platforms.

According to the celebrities and fans, it is impossible to distinguish between legitimate arrest and unlawful abduction of the embattled socialite.

In a post on X, Davido extolled VDM’s positive impact on the lives of common Nigerians and urged relevant authorities to release him.

He wrote, “Outside all the noise it’s good to see that the good one does actually impacts lives and Pple actually appreciate!

“The support I’m seeing for VDM everywhere is encouraging… makes one want to do more for the masses FREE MY GUY.”

Cubana Chief Priest, in a post on his Instagram page, pleaded with the police to free the social media influencer right away, stressing that he should not be unfairly detained.

“We Just Dey Fake Happiness @verydarkblackman Our Man Is Missing. We Are Hopeful He Regains Freedom Today Or A Press Release From The People That Abducted Him.

“Joy No Dey The Voice Of The Voiceless Is Missing, The Hope Of The Hopeless Is Nowhere To Be Found. Peace Dey Cry, Street Dey Call. For FreeVDM Now!!!”

Fans, especially social media followers of VDM, have also expressed worries over the development.

@ibrahimazeez21: “Exactly what Nigeria needs to get better, we need the voices of strong men like you chief priest, your always loved, thank you …. CP no small.”

@orife_orife: “Now the world will see why you and David deserve all the love, where them way dey claim top spot dey. thank you eze-mmuo.”

@supernickky_musik: “If very dark man fit miss then freedom of speech is not truly guaranteed here. Common man no safe again.”

@bigHotbaby1: “EFCC and these politicians really need to focus on the right things! There’s real corruption going on and lives being affected and more!!! They should focus on important issues. Free VDM.”

@X_apprendre: “It’s truly inspiring when someone stands up for what’s right and the people rally behind them.

“VDM’s voice clearly resonates with many, and seeing that solidarity reminds us that integrity and courage still matter. The momentum can be a spark for even bigger change.”

Earlier, Peter Obi, the Labour Party’s 2023 presidential candidate, in a post on his X page (formerly Twitter), also criticised the manner VDM was arrested.

He, therefore, called for increased adherence to legal processes and the protection of fundamental rights.

“The display of force, lacking in transparency and civility, closely resembled abduction, a disturbing method that not only creates fear but also risks being mimicked by criminal elements.

“If Nigerians begin to struggle to distinguish between legitimate arrests and unlawful abductions, we will lose a vital layer of national security and accountability,” Obi said.

NAN

