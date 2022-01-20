Davido continues attacks cousin over Osun governorship poll

Singer Davido has continued to call out his cousin, Dele Adeleke, over his ambition to govern Osun State.

Dele recently purchased the nomination form of the Peoples Democratic Party to contest against his uncle, Ademola Adeleke.

In a series of tweets shared via his Twitter page, Davido vowed to frustrate his cousin’s ambition.

He tweeted: “Because of your ambition you have your people write about me (which I don’t care ) but to include the death of my mother in an article … same woman that raised you…@deleadeleke001 ok na .. Dele God will reward you.

“The truth hurt you that much you had to go that low to mention YOUR AUNTY VERO that cared for you .. well… I don open my crase for the year @deleadeleke001 stay tuned NEW MUSIC 2MORO!”

The award-winning singer also revealed that his cousin is running for office from the same house his father gave him.

He added: “Worst of all this Nigga really doing all this from the house my father gave you! Audacity! Disrespect me! (I don’t care) But my FATHER my MOTHER Never! DELE I WILL STRESS YOU! We go meet for field Dele recently purchased the nomination form from the People’s Democratic Party to contest the governorship position in Osun state against their uncle, Ademola Adeleke.”

Dele’s political ambition has been seen as a clash of interest by the Adelekes.

Ademola ran for the governorship seat in 2018 on the platform of the PDP.

However, he lost to the incumbent, Oyetola Gboyega, who was the candidate of the All Progressives Congress, and who is now seeking reelection.