Davido confirms marriage to Chioma in 2023

Singer, Davido has confirmed that he and baby mama, Chioma are getting married in 2023.

The singer disclosed this after flamboyant UK-based Nigerian Pastor, Tobi Adegboyega who gifted Chioma a Birkin bag, hailed her as “our wife, our real wife”.

Adding to Pastor Tobi’s comment, Davido said “100 percent, going down, 2023”.

Davido and Chioma were earlier engaged in 2019 and fixed their wedding date for July 2020, but their relationship took a sad twist afterward.

The couple, however, has reignited their romance in the last few weeks.