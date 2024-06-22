Davido: Chioma’s wedding ring worth three Rolls Royce + Video

Nigeria’s superstar singer, David Adeleke, professionally known as Davido, has revealed that the wedding ring he presented to his fiancée, Chioma, is worth the price of two or three Rolls Royce.

Davido revealed this in an Instagram post by a socialite, Pascal Okechukwu, also known as Cubana Chief Priest.

In a video, Cubana Chief Priest, who was driving the driving the car in which Davido and Chioma sat at the back, said the wedding on June 25, 2024 in Lagos, would be a gathering of billionaires.

The businessman, who told Chioma to display the ring, said the wedding would be a strict gathering of real friends and family.

He said: “We’re rolling on a Rolls Royce.

“A Yoruba man steps out and says: ‘I am coming down to Imo to pick an amazing fruit,’ and it’s happening.

“They fought it.

“They tried to stop it.

“They did everything possible to end it, but the will of God happened.”

Responding to the show of the ring by Chioma, Davido said: “That is two, three Rolls Royces right there.”

