Davido acquires N310m Lamborghini days after delivery of his Rolls Royce

Award-winning singer, David Adeleke, popularly known as Davido, has added a new Lamborghini to his garage.

The singer took to his Instagram Stories to share a photo of the car with the caption: “Christmas came early.”

Davido added: “I promise that was the last one. No more cars for a while.”

This comes just weeks after he jokingly asked his friends to donate money to him so he could clear the Rolls Royce he bought for his birthday.

This is not his first Lamborghini.

Last year, Davido took delivery of a Red Lamborghini Huracan.

Also, in 2019, Davido announced the acquisition of a new Lamborghini Urus.

According to Instagram influencer, Tunde Ednut, the new car is about N310 million ($550,000).