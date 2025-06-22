Davido accuses Hi Ibiza security of confronting him, his team

Nigerian Afrobeats star David Adeleke, popularly known as Davido, has alleged that he and his team were involved in a heated confrontation with security personnel at Hi Ibiza, a popular Spanish nightclub, on Saturday night.

Davido took to his Instagram story in the early hours of Sunday, sharing images of some of the security staff he claimed were involved in the incident.

“@Hiibizaofficial security had an issue with me and my team!!!” he wrote. “All of y’all going down!!!”

The singer, who is currently vacationing on the island with close associates including his manager Asa Asika and nightlife entrepreneur Cubana Chiefpriest, did not give full details of what led to the altercation but appeared shaken in his posts.

Davido and his entourage have been in Ibiza for the past few days, sharing photos and videos of their luxury getaway on social media.

As of the time of this report, further details surrounding the incident remain unclear, and no official statement has been released by Hi Ibiza nightclub or Spanish authorities.

