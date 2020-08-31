Former Manchester City midfielder David Silva has tested positive for coronavirus on the day he was unveiled at new club Real Sociedad.

The 34-year-old joined Sociedad on a free transfer earlier this month but returned a positive COVID-19 test after arriving at San Sebastian.

The La Liga club said it was Silva’s second test within 72 hours since landing in Spain, having previously tested negative.

Sociedad’s new boy had been unveiled by the club only hours before the announcement.

The Spaniard, a former World Cup and European Championship winner, left Man City at the end of his contract before signing a two-year deal with Sociedad.

He is self-isolating and is displaying no symptoms, the club said.

Silva’s new teammate Mikel Oyarzabal has also contracted the virus and was replaced in Luis Enrique’s Spain squad by Villarreal forward Gerard Moreno.

Spain face Germany in their Nations League opener in Stuttgart on Thursday, before hosting Ukraine three days later.

The 2020/21 La Liga campaign gets underway on September 12.

Earlier in the day, Silva had been talking about targeting more silverware after returning to Spain.

After a trophy-laden 10-year stay at City, he told a press conference that he was in no mood to ease himself quietly towards retirement.

He said: “The team is playing some great football and I hope to add to that here and have some great years at the club.

“I have high expectations in terms of the football we’ll be playing and I think we can compete for silverware.

“I’ve been lucky enough to win a lot of things in my career