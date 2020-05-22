David Silva has announced his departure from Manchester City.

Silva has confirmed he still plans to leave City at the end of this season.

“When I say one thing, I move forward. I am sorry, I have been here 10 years and I have fulfilled what I wanted,” he told AS.

“The cycle closes here, but I will always keep this club in mind for everything I have lived.

“From the first moment people have treated me incredible.

“Here they have a great respect for you, people give admiration towards you.

“Now my family and I need another challenge.”