David Silva has announced his departure from Manchester City.
Silva has confirmed he still plans to leave City at the end of this season.
“When I say one thing, I move forward. I am sorry, I have been here 10 years and I have fulfilled what I wanted,” he told AS.
“The cycle closes here, but I will always keep this club in mind for everything I have lived.
“From the first moment people have treated me incredible.
“Here they have a great respect for you, people give admiration towards you.
“Now my family and I need another challenge.”
