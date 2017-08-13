David Mark Golf Academy promises medals haul at IBB Golf Junior Championships

13. August 2017 LAGOS STATE25°C+234 809 400 0057
Senator-David-Mark.jpg
The News Agency of Nigeria reports that the golf academy, owned and sponsored by former Senate President, David Mark, was established for the less privileged desirous of being professional golfers.
Joseph Harvey, the Principal, St. David Mark Golf Academy and Country Club, Akpegede, Benue State, on Sunday promised medals haul at the IBB Golf Junior Open Championships later this month.
The academy, a 20-hole golf course, established in 2012, boasts of young golfers in both male and female categories who are ready to take the sports by storm.
It also seeks to be the hub of golf in Africa.
Speaking on the preparations for the IBB Junior Open Championships scheduled for a yet-to-be-announced date this month at the prestigious golf course in Abuja, Harvey said the academy would ensure a good outing.
He said: “We want to win everything at stake during the championships. We have been in the forefront of golf academies in Nigeria and we want to keep the record.
“We have had good outings in the past and we want to better last year’s performance. We are training hard for these championships.
“We will be storming the championships with 25 players and eight officials; they are the best hands that we have in the academy.
“We will ensure that we sweep the medals table which has always been our trademark whenever we attend any competition.’’
NAN reports that the IBB Golf Junior Open Championships is open to young golfers and seeks to develop their skills and also discover new talents. It also serves as a development programme.
The tournament which will tee off at the prestigious IBB Golf and Country Club is open to young golfers between the ages of five and 19.
The participants are drawn across the states of the federation.

