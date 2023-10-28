David Mark extends scholarship to nine years old

About eight years after being quiet in the public space, a former Senate President, David Mark on Friday stormed Abavo community in Ika South Local Government Area of Delta State where he gave academic scholarship to a nine-year-old boy, Divine Okoacha, whose swag, he said, excited him.

Mark extended the gesture in Igbogili – Abavo, during the funeral programme for the mother of Paul Mumeh, his Chief Press Secretary, Deaconess Catherine Iyoho Mumeh.

According to him, Mumeh has shown loyalty and commitment to him, despite that he had left office about eight years ago.

The event was attended by many friends of the bereaved and dignitaries, including a former Commissioner for information and now Commissioner for Works in Delta State (Rural Roads and Coastal Areas), Charles Ehiedu Aniagwu; Warri-based media entrepreneur and business mogul, Sola Adebayo; Group Politics Editor of The PUNCH, Friday Olokor; acting Director in National Assembly, Joe Obi; Director of Corporate Communication and Market Development in National Insurance Commission, Rasaq Salami; and senior correspondent of The Sun Newspapers in Warri, Ben Dunno.

One of the major highlights of the programme was the donation of N500,000 by Paul Mumeh to the Christ Apostolic Church, Abavo where the deceased was a congregant.

Mark said, “Today, I have decided to please God. So I’m extending academic scholarship on this nine years old boy whose swag I admire a lot. The boy arranged himself very well, his poise and comportment are superb.

“I am therefore putting him on scholarship from today till he finishes secondary school. Paul Mumeh is the most reliable person. Despite being out of government, Paul has remained glued to me and my family. He has not stopped to put me in the better narrative, intercepting the missiles from the media and firing back on my behalf.”