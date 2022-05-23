David Imoh Murder: DSS disowns fake officer, dismisses publication

The Department of State Services (DSS) has dismissed a false online publication credited to Adio Oluwole Bashir purportedly to be a former staff of the Service.

Bashir claimed to have led the team that arrested suspected killers of David Imoh, a sound engineer allegedly murdered Saturday, May 12, 2022, at Lekki, Lagos State.

Consequently, the Service states that Bashir is neither a serving, nor retired staff on its roll, adding that his writing style and use of paraphernalia gave him out as fake and an impostor.

The agency said findings have revealed that thed accuse aim was to ignite an ethno-religious conflict, while his co-conspirators are elements of separatist groups who are desirous of achieving the same objective as well as pitting security agencies against one another.

Meanwhile, the Lagos State Police Command has issued an unambiguous statement on the entire episode.

DSS stressed the Command’s clarification should guide public understanding of what actually transpired, insisting that dragging the DSS which never participated in the operation at Lekki into his skewed account exposes the lies and intentions of Adio Oluwole Bashir and his cohorts.

The DSS declared the write-up is completely false and it frowned at the calculated effort to use its name for malicious purposes, directing the public to “disregard the misleading narrative”.

“The Service also warns those bent on throwing the country into violence to retrace their steps and give peace a chance. While it reaffirms its commitment to continue to work with sisters’ agencies to ensure lasting peace in the country, it will also not hesitate to bring to book those determined to break the law” DSS stated.