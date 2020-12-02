David Alaba’s camp will not be holding talks with Chelsea in the January transfer window despite the defender’s situation at Bayern Munich still unresolved, according to reports in Germany.

The Austria international will be out of contract at the end of the season and could be available on a free transfer next summer.

Alaba would be free to negotiate with other clubs from the start of January, which could pave the way for a move to the Premier League with Chelsea, Manchester United and Manchester City all linked.

But according to Sky Germany, Alaba’s camp currently has “no plans” to speak with Chelsea about a possible switch to Stamford Bridge.

The report also claimed that Chelsea are not interested in signing Alaba because of how well Thiago Silva and Ben Chilwell have started since their arrivals in the summer.

Sky Germany also reported that it is “difficult to imagine” Alaba extending his deal with Bayern, which means he will be lining up for a new club next season.

Speaking last month, Alaba’s father criticised Bayern for their approach to the contract negotiations with his son.

“He is so disappointed and upset because so many falsehoods are being aired in public,” George Alaba said.

“I don’t know how this will proceed.”

Meanwhile, although the club withdrew their latest contract offer, Bayern’s CEO Karl-Heinz Rummenigge is not ruling out the prospect of an agreement being reached.

“The door is still open a crack,” Rummenigge said last month. “If David wants to stay at Bayern then we have to evaluate how we can find a reasonable solution for both sides.”