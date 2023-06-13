Daura Lawmaker elected Katsina Assembly speaker

Katsina State House of Assembly has elected a member representing Daura Constituency, Alhaji Nasir Yahaya, as its new Speaker.

The election of the Speaker and other Principal Officers of the Assembly was done by consensus.

The Assembly members also elected Alhaji Abduljalal Runka representing Safana constituency as the Deputy Speaker of the 8th Assembly.

Other elected Principal Officers include: Alhaji Shamsuddeen Dabai representing Danja. He was elected the Majority Leader.

Alhaji Ibrahim Dikko representing Matazu was elected the Chief Whip.

The Deputy Majority Leader of the assembly is Alhaji Mustapha Ya’u representing Jibia Constituency, while the member representing Kankia Constituency, Alhaji Salisu Hamza-Rimaye, was elected Deputy Chief Whip.

The APC-led 8th Assembly has only one member in opposition.

He is Alhaji Lawal Abdu representing Kankara Constituency on the platform of Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).

The Speaker and his Deputy took oath of office and were sworn in by the Clerk of the house, Alhaji Lawal Dan-Suleiman, while the other lawmakers were sworn in by the speaker.

After the inauguration, the Speaker promised that the Assembly would make laws to move the state forward.

Yahaya, who was elected into the assembly for the third time, thanked his colleagues for finding him worthy to be the speaker.

He promised to carry all members of the assembly along in the discharge of the duties of the assembly.

He also promised to ensure unity in the assembly.

The new speaker also expressed appreciation to his immediate family members, the people of Daura and the leadership of the All Progressives Congress (APC) for supporting him.

In an interview with NAN, the state Deputy Chairman of APC, Alhaji Bala Abubakar-Musawa, said the consensus method adopted during the elections was for the interest of all APC members in the assembly.

He thanked God for the successful inauguration and expressed confidence that all members of the Assembly would give the leadership desired support for the development of the State.