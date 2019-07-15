The Nigeria Police on Monday in Abuja paraded 13 suspects alleged to be involved in the kidnap of the district head of Daura (Magajin Garin Daura), Alhaji Musa Umar.

The District Head was abducted by gunmen on May 1, in front of his Daura residence while waiting to perform the 8:00 p.m. prayers.

The District head has since regained his freedom from the abductors.

The all-male-13-suspects were among 40 other criminal suspects paraded on Monday by the police in Abuja.

Force Public Relations Officer, DCP Frank Mba, who paraded the suspects at the headquarters of the Special Anti-robbery Squad, in Guzape, Abuja, said they were picked up at their hideouts in Daura, Katsina State as well as in Kano State.

He said the suspects were also responsible for the kidnapping and killing of some expatriates who owned and worked in construction companies in Nigeria.

Mba noted that for every crime committed there were local collaborators and urged the public to partner the Police and other security agencies to keep the country safe.

Mba also called on the National Assembly to strengthen legislation on heinous crimes such as Kidnapping, cattle rustling and unlawful possession of weapons.

He also advised Nigerians to be their brothers’ keeper to know what their neighbours were doing for a living.

He said that the police recovered items such as chemicals for production of Improvised Explosive Devices, 20 AK-47, laptops which contained manual on manufacturing of bombs, military uniforms and other dangerous weapons from the suspects.

The alleged kingpin of the suspects in the Daura monarch’s kidnap, who identified himself as Yusuf Dahiru, told newsmen that their action was informed by the need to secure the release of their members who were arrested and placed under custody of security operatives.

Dahiru, 20, from Bichi Local Government Area, Kano, told reporters that the monarch spent 60 days in the kidnappers’ den.

He, however, stated that the suspects did not maltreat him but accorded him his deserved respect.

Another suspects, who also spoke to newsmen, however, said they carried out the act because they wanted to get the sum of $30 million from the man they considered influential in the ancient town.

The other suspects are: Aminu Saleh, 46; Abdullah Mohammed, 26; Bilal Yusuf, 32; and Sarfilu Abdu, 25, a native of Daura.

Others are Dahiru Musa, 38; Tukur Bukar, 35; Ibrahim Ibrahim, 26; Mohammed Saidu, 36; Abubakar Adamu, 27; Mustapha Zakariyya, 32; Ibrahim Mohammed, 29; and Bako Mustapha, 29.