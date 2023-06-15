Daughter of Ghana’s President visits Fani-Kayode + Photos

Nana, the daughter of the President of Ghana, Nana Akufo-Addo, has visited Nigeria’s former Minister of Aviation, Femi Fani-Kayode.

The member of the All Progressives Congress Presidential Campaign Organisation made this known on Thursday.

Fani-Kayode confirmed the visit on Wednesday on his Twitter handle.

The former Minister, who was joined by his estranged wife, Precious Chikwendu, to receive Nana, tweeted: “It was such a joy for us to receive my beautiful niece, Nana, in our Abuja home yesterday after many years of being apart.

“Nana is the first daughter of my older sister Remi Jnr. and her erstwhile husband, His Excellency President Nana Akuffo-Addo of Ghana.

“She is getting married soon and came all the way from the UK and Accra to brief our side of the family.

“She certainly has her mother’s courage, elegance, class, beauty and strength and her father’s sharp, piercing and brilliant oratory and intellect.

“Our entire family and household were excited and delighted to see her.

“May God bless you my darling Nana for making us all so proud and bringing smilies to our faces.

“Nigeria is your home as much as Ghana and the UK and we love you.

“May God bless and be with you now and always.”