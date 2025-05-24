Daughter of actress Jumoke George recounts ordeal in Mali + Video

Adeola Omotoso, the daughter of Nollywood actress, Jumoke George, has recounted her ordeal in Mali.

The daughter of the prominent actress made this known in a podcast: “Talk to B,” hosted by renowned Nollywood actress, Abiola Adebayo.

The podcast, which was conducted largely in Yoruba language, followed the facilitation of the return of Omotosho to Nigerian by the Nigeria in Diaspora Commission led by Hon. Abike Dabiri-Erewa, Nigerian Embassy in Mali, and Adebayo.

This was after she had been gone from home for four years, leaving her two children with George, who has been homeless for about six years and fell ill in January 2025.

Omotosho told Adebayo: “I met someone who introduced travelling to Mali to me.

“She said she knows someone who owns a pharmacy and asked if I could travel there to handle the business.

“I agreed but didn’t inform anyone at home.

“We travelled by road for four days through Cotonou, Togo, Ghana, and other countries.

“When I got to Bamako in Mali, I called the contact I was given.

“When I got to the person’s house, she said she is my madam and that she bought me from my sister.

“She said I’ll work to pay her 1.5 million CFA francs.

“I was very confused and tried to confirm if I was at the right address.

“She said I was there for prostitution.

“I told her I can’t do it and would rather die.

“She threatened me, and I told her she’s free to do whatever she wants.

“We later went to where we would stay.

“When we got there, I knew I wouldn’t be able to survive.

“I told her I can’t work as a prostitute, but I can do other jobs to pay her.

“She took my phone and travel documents.

“But I met a man there and explained my ordeal to him.

“He helped me in finding a job with a food seller in another location.

“While working as a food seller there, I heard stories and saw Nigerians who died because of prostitution.

“I wanted to raise some money so I could come back home, and I didn’t want to return home empty.

“I thought about calling my mum and kids, but I couldn’t call because I felt ashamed of myself.

“I left home four years ago and have nothing to show for it.

“I was suffering but didn’t know what to do.

“I even told my roommate not to post me on social media if I die.

“I don’t know how good my mum is before God that made Him save me from all the evil that was about to befall me in Mali.”

