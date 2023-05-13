Dating apps, fast-paced culture have made genuine relationship difficult – Lady Alakija 

Billionaire businesswoman and philanthropist, Apostle Folorunso Alakija, has said social media and dating apps have made it harder to establish genuine and lasting relationships.

She stated this in a Facebook post on Thursday, May 11, when she invited singles to her conference where they will have the opportunity to learn about God’s true purpose in marriage and how to identify green flags or the red flags of a healthy relationship.

“After years of guiding young people toward building healthy relationships, I know first-hand how challenging it can be to find the right partner,” she said.

“Social media, dating apps, and the fast-paced culture in our world today have made it even more difficult to establish genuine connections and build lasting relationships.

“In a world where we’re constantly bombarded with options, it’s easy to lose sight of what really matters in a relationship.

“However, it’s important to take the time to reflect on what you truly value in a partner and to keep an eye out for potential red flags that could signal trouble down the road.”