Date set for new Alaafin’s coronation

Oyo State Government on Monday in Ibadan said the coronation of Abimbola Owoade as the 46th Alaafin of Oyo would hold on April 5.

The state’s Commissioner for Local Government and Chieftaincy Matters, Ademola Ojo, disclosed this while inaugurating a 25-man coronation committee.

The News Agency of Nigeria reports that Governor Seyi Makinde on January 13 presented instruments of office to Owoade at a brief ceremony in his office in Ibadan.

“The committee has sub-committees to enable it to coordinate and plan effectively towards a smooth coronation ceremony,” Ojo said.

The Commissioner who is chairing the coronation committee said members include representatives of the Alaafin palace, Oyo state government and other key stakeholders.

He stated that the coronation ceremony would attract dignitaries from across the country and beyond.

“These include traditional rulers, government officials, and prominent figures from various sectors,” Ojo said.

