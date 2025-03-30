Data: Key asset shaping future of business, by Christophe Vaissade

As artificial intelligence (AI), the Internet of Things and the cloud are transforming the way we manage information in Nigeria and across the world, data has become a must-have strategic asset. More than just a volume to be stored, it represents the engine of innovation and growth. However, faced with exponential growth in volumes, its management is becoming a major challenge for companies.

The ability to fully exploit this data depends on high-performance storage infrastructures adapted to new analytical and AI needs.

A world overwhelmed by data

The amount of data created, consumed, and stored globally continues to grow, and projections estimate that it will reach more than 394 zettabytes in the coming years. This explosion, fueled by the diversification of sources, the proliferation of connected sensors and increasing automation, is disrupting companies. The acceleration of the development of new generations of artificial intelligence, whether advanced models or the emergence of AI agents capable of processing complex tasks autonomously, reinforces this trend. These technological developments multiply the volumes of data to be processed and require increasingly robust and efficient storage infrastructures.

Efficient storage to fully exploit the AI data cycle

In the AI data lifecycle, every step – from initial archiving to the generation of new content – depends on the quality of the storage. Organizations need high-performance storage solutions to ensure rapid ingestion, efficient transformation, and seamless access to data. Without this solid foundation, AI models cannot operate at full potential, slowing down the innovation process and limiting value creation.

Storing data no longer means simply keeping it. Today, it’s about making it accessible in real-time to feed AI algorithms, develop inference systems, and ensure decision-making based on actionable insights. In addition, the processing speed and scalability of storage systems must adjust to the new needs of organisations in terms of analytics and machine learning.

Towards a flexible and sustainable approach to storage

The challenge for organisations is to find the right balance between on-premises and cloud storage, opting for hybrid solutions that meet security, flexibility, and cost requirements at the same time. This hybrid approach allows you to benefit from the responsiveness of cloud solutions while maintaining direct control over sensitive data. In addition, companies need to anticipate the future by adopting more sustainable technologies, such as high-capacity drives and advanced cooling systems, that reduce carbon footprint while optimising performance.

Rethinking our storage strategies is a pressing necessity. Securing and preserving data should not only be viewed from the perspective of protection against threats, but also as a real lever for value creation. Only by putting in place the right infrastructure and taking a long-term view can companies fully capitalise on this resource that is essential to their future. Investing in mission-critical storage solutions is the key to effective management and preparing businesses for the challenges of tomorrow.

. Vaissade is the Sales Director OEM, Embedded, and Enterprise at SanDisk.

