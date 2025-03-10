Data is key to NIDCOM’s diaspora engagement -Dabiri-Erewa

Hon. Abike Dabiri-Erewa, Chairman/CEO, Nigerians in Diaspora Commission, says effective and efficient Data Mapping is critical to NIDCOM’s engagements with its diaspora.

Dabiri-Erewa stated this in Abuja as the Commission kicks off 2025 Comprehensive Data Mapping for Nigerians in Euroasia.

The NIDCOM boss therefore, called on Nigerians across the Euroasia region to register on the commission’s Data Mapping portal, which serves as a significant step towards making diaspora voting a reality.

Speaking further, Dabiri-Erewa emphasised that enabling Nigerians in the diaspora to vote has been a long-standing priority for NiDCOM.

“Every Nigerian of voting age, irrespective of location, deserves a voice in Nigeria’s democratic process, especially Nigerian diasporas, powerful agents of national development,” she said.

She stressed that one of the major setbacks to diaspora voting is the lack of credible data on Nigerians living abroad, hence the emphasis on registration on the portal.

With Euroasia as the Commission’s focus on data mapping, for the first quarter of 2025, the NIDCOM CEO, describes the initiative as a major step towards stronger engagement with Nigerians in that region.

The NiDCOM Chairman/CEO commended the Council of Nigerian Association Presidents in Australia (CONAPA) for their collaboration and forward-thinking efforts to foster partnerships that benefit both Nigeria and host countries.

She also expressed enthusiasm about participating in upcoming diaspora events in Euroasia, encouraging Nigerians there to spotlight their projects and achievements. “Your impact deserves recognition,” she said, as she urged them to aim for nominations in the National Diaspora Merit Awards (NDMA).

Dabiri-Erewa reaffirmed NiDCOM’s commitment to working closely with Nigerians in the diaspora, especially in Euroasia, and applauded the Commission’s Technology Transfer and Innovation (TTI) department for driving innovative solutions in diaspora engagement.

Ambassador Jane Bassey Adams, acting Nigerian High Commissioner to Australia, described the initiative as both timely and essential. She affirmed that the Mission is working closely with relevant agencies, in line with President Tinubu’s Renewed Hope Agenda, to ensure Nigerians in the diaspora are treated with dignity and respect.

Amb. Adams also commended Dabiri-Erewa for her visionary leadership and pragmatic approach to diaspora engagement, pledging her full support for NiDCOM’s efforts.

Hon. Abdulrahman Terab, Head of NiDCOM’s Technology Transfer and Innovation (TTI) Department, demonstrated the portal’s seamless and user-friendly design.

He explained that the data gathered will generate vital statistics, providing tailored solutions that address the unique needs of Nigerians abroad.

Terab further assured participants that the portal is fully compliant with Nigeria’s Data Protection Regulation (NDPR) and employs advanced encryption systems to ensure confidentiality and protection against data breaches.

Jerry Ikediashi, Managing Director/CEO, Ansel Nig. Ltd., the commission’s technology partner for the portal, highlighted the critical role of Nigerians in the diaspora in driving national development.

He expressed pride in supporting this initiative through a secure, interactive platform designed to foster collaboration.

The Ansel Group CEO outlined key features of the system, including real-time data collection, seamless communication, and accessibility across time zones, ensuring that the voices of Nigerians from Australia, New Zealand and beyond, are heard and integrated into this vital conversation.

He expressed hope that the data gathered would form the foundation for impactful policies, creating a living database that evolves with the dynamic Nigerian diaspora.

Furthermore, he acknowledged the leadership of the NiDCOM Chairman and the High Commissioner for their dedication to fostering meaningful diaspora engagement.

Other participants, including Dr Remi Yusuf, President of CONAPA; Benjamin Edokpolo, President of the Council for Victoria; Dr Pedus Eweama, former CONAPA leader; and Chris Fayomi, President of National Association of Nigerian Students Australia, commended NiDCOM’s efforts.

They emphasised the need for extensive publicity to increase awareness and participation in the data mapping exercise. In addition, they called for stakeholders to provide accurate and timely information in response to enquiries from their respective communities.

The Diaspora Data-Mapping portal is a product of NiDCOM. Launched in 2021, the portal is designed to gather demographic information on Nigerians abroad to accurately profile and provide unique diaspora packages, such as Diaspora Mortgage Schemes, Diaspora Housing, and much more.

