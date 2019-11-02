Former Special Adviser to Oyo State Governor, Prince Kunle Oyewumi, has applauded the Minister of Sports and Youth Development, Sunday Dare, for taking bold steps in advancing the cause of sports in Nigeria.

Acknowledging the pragmatic strategies put in place by the helmsman in the Ministry of Sports and Youth Development, Oyewumi described the efforts of Dare as not surprising, owing to the Minister’s antecedents in the public and private spheres of life.

According to Oyewumi, the relocation of the Minister’s office from the Federal Secretariat, Abuja to Moshood Abiola National Stadium, Abuja; appointment of seasoned sports administrator and award-winning athlete, Mary Onyali-Omagbemi, as aide, ongoing tour of sports facilities across the country; and periodic engagements with sports stakeholders and youth ambassadors are good strides on the part of the Minister.

Speaking at a roundtable event organized by a group of young professionals at the weekend in Lagos, Oyewumi, who is also a public administrator, stressed the imperative of developing sports and youths for the sake of sustainable development.

He said: “The appointment of Mr. Sunday Dare as Minister of Sports and Youth Development was well received across board.

“Nigerian youths are blessed with skills and as such with the right strategy, the best of the youth will be easily explored.

“Sports is a tool for image building, national cohesion and unity.

“Government at all levels should commit adequate resources to bring out the talents in Nigerian youths.

“The youth are willing to support the efforts of the government in transforming the nation to a better place.

“Collectively, we must join hands with other stakeholders to build a prosperous country.”

While advocating private sector participation in sports development, Oyewumi urged prominent Nigerians to support government’s drive to revive abandoned sports facilities across the country in the interest of nation building.

The public administrator urged the Minister to embrace other sports like karate, wrestling, hockey, swimming, cricket, baseball, table tennis, basketball, badminton and chess as a way of harnessing the opportunities in sports, adding that football is not the only sport in Nigeria and beyond.

Oyewumi, while encouraging sports stakeholders to join hands with the Federal Government in developing and promoting sporting activities at the grassroots, stressed that Nigeria was blessed with human capital.