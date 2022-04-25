Dare vows to complete Obafemi Awolowo Stadium renovation 

Minister of Youth and Sports Development, Sunday Dare has vowed to complete the renovation of Nigeria’s oldest sports edifice, Obafemi Awolowo Stadium, Ibadan, Oyo State.

The edifice was built in 1959 during Western Regional Government of late Chief Obafemi Awolowo.

The minister whose tenure is fast winding up, revealed this during the “See it yourself” tour of the facility of the stadium which was formerly known as the Liberty Stadium.

Having recently embarked on a tour of the National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) Radio project, the sports administrator believed it’s time to bring back the past glory of the abandoned arena which up to the 1970s had the best playing surface in Africa.

Dare, who three years ago, was handed the Sports ministry portfolio, has so far refurbished the Moshood Abiola Stadium, Abuja and Daura Stadium, Katsina. He however vowed to continue his uncommon legacy as he aimed at putting a smile on the faces of soccer enthusiasts in Ibadan.