The Minister of Youth and Sports Development, Sunday Dare, has called on All Progressives Congress stakeholders in Oyo state to work as a team to reposition the state as a pace setter state in the country.

Dare made the call in his new year address to party stakeholders in the state as part of efforts to reconcile and reposition the state party members.

The Special Assistant (Media) to the minister, Kola Daniel, disclosed this in a statement on Wednesday in Abuja.

“We must as a party move on from past setbacks and disappointments so that we may affix our eyes on a brighter future for the party and the state.

“Let us heed the calls of our leaders to come together, work together, mobilise and strategise together.

“As it is now, we all must take a clear stand. The days for petty calculations are over. You are either in or outside the party.

“One cannot claim to be inside the party and fails to align with all efforts to resolve the issues that have arisen to affect the operations of our party,” he said.

Dare, however, lauded efforts by the political leaders of the South- West like Chief Bisi Akande, Asiwaju Bola Tinubu among others to unite and reconcile aggrieved members.

He called on party stakeholders to work in order to make the party stronger.

“We must act with greater cohesion and strength of purpose. We must build on the developmental legacy established by former Governor Abiola Ajimobi.

“Eight years of infrastructural improvement and urban renewal opened up Oyo to a new vista of development and changed the face of the state for the better.

“Oyo, today, has been placed on the path of modernity. No matter what detractors say, we have a track record of achievement that this state has not experienced before.

“Instead of being stymied by small differences, let us use the progress made to compel us ever forward.”

The minister, who hails from Ogbomoso in the state, pledged to work with all stakeholders to ensure the state takes its rightful place in the scheme of things, nationally.

“Join me in doing what is necessary to see that Oyo state takes its rightful place, nationally.

“2020 offers us this opportunity. We would be wise to not let it pass but to seize it.”