Daramola family to Ibadan indigenes: Support new Olubadan

Members of the Daramola family in Ita Baale area of Ibadan, the Oyo State capital, have appealed to indigenes and residents of Ibadan to support the new Olubadan of Ibadanland, Oba Akinloye Owolabi Olakulehin Ige Olakulehin 1, with their prayers.

The Daramola family noted that this is necessary so as to ensure a peaceful reign for the traditional ruler.

The Daramola family house is directly opposite Olakulehin family house, where the new Olubadan hails from.

Olakulehin was crowned as the 43rd Olubadan of Ibadanland on Friday.

The Daramola family in their reaction called on indigenes and residents of the ancient city to rally round the traditional ruler with prayers so as to have a successful reign.

The family used the opportunity to appeal to the Central Council of Ibadan indigenes, governments at all levels, individuals and groups to support the traditional ruler with their prayers for a peaceful reign.

The family in a statement signed by its spokesman, Musliudeen Adebayo, noted that the family was happy that the Olubadan stool has come back to Ita Baale 160 years after the reign of Baale Oyesile Olugbode who ruled Ibadan as Baale between 1851 and 1864.

The statement was made available to journalists on Sunday in Ibadan, the state capital.

Adebayo in the statement said: “We members of Daramola family of Ita Baale in Ibadan North East local government area are happy that the Olubadan stool has come back to Ita Baale after the reign of Baale Oyesile Olugbode who ruled from 1851 to 1864, 160 years ago.

“We are happy that our Baba has finally ascended the throne. We sons and daughters of Ita Baale and particularly those of us from Daramola family are happy to identify with our Baba whose family house is directed opposite our own.

“It is on record that Daramola family is one of the prominent families in Ita Baale. Members of Daramola family home and in the Diaspora are using this medium to call on all sons and daughters of Ibadanland to support our Baba with prayers to have a peaceful reign.

“We call on governments at all levels, groups and individuals to rally round the traditional ruler to have a successful reign. It is our prayer that Ibadan, Oyo state and Nigeria in general will witness more developmental projects and activities during the reign of our Baba.

“We are using this medium to congratulate our Baba for ascending the throne despite all the challenges faced in the last few weeks. We congratulate Olakulehin family and by extension, Okugbaja lineage and entire sons and daughters of Ibadanland both at home and those in the Diaspora for having a new King in person of Oba Akinloye Owolabi Olakulehin, Ige Olakulehin 1.”

