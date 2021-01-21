Rangers youngster Dapo Mebude has left the club on loan to join Queen of the South.

The youth striker is hoping to earn more game time in Dumfries and joined up with manager Allan Johnston’s outfit.

The Doonhamers confirmed the signing on social media earlier this afternoon.

A statement read: “We have today added Dapo Mebude to the squad. The 19 year old striker joins us on loan from Rangers until the end of the season.

“Regarded as one of the Rangers Academy’s brightest prospects when he joined the Ibrox side he made his senior debut against Kilmarnock in the final game of the same season 2018/19 when he replaced Daniel Candeias.

“Although he hasn’t been part of the first team squad he played a crucial role for the Colt side last season in the Challenge Cup and started all five of the Glasgow sides UEFA U20 youth league matches. He scored in the 2019 Scottish Youth Cup Final, a game James Maxwell and Kieran McKechnie also played in and he is of course also a team mate of Rhys Breen so he knows some of the squad well already.

“Dapo has represented Scotland at Under 17, 18 and 19 level.”

Manager Johnston told the club website: “Dapo is a player I have admired for a long time. I have tried to bring him to the club the last three transfer windows so it goes without saying that I am delighted that we have managed to secure him this time.

“This gives him a chance to play regular football and kick on with his career. He is young so is enthusiastic and full of energy and I think he will complement the players we already have. Again we must thank Rangers for allowing the loan to happen.”