Dapo Abiodun wins Sun Newspapers Governor of the Year, nominated Silverbird’s Man of the Year awards

Ogun State Governor Prince Dapo Abiodun has emerged as the recipient of two prestigious awards for the year 2023 – the Governor of the Year Award by Sun Newspapers and nominated Silverbird Man of the Year Award.

The accolades were communicated through letters and statements from both media establishments to the governor,

The organisations commended Governor Abiodun for his transformative efforts in Ogun State, particularly in industrial development and revenue enhancement. Onuoha Ukeh, Managing Director/Editor-In-Chief of Sun Newspapers, revealed that the formal presentation of The Sun Governor of the Year Award is scheduled for February 17, 2024, during the Sun Awards ceremony in Lagos.

Equally significant is the Silverbird Man of the Year Award, announced in a statement dated December 11. Jacob Akinyemi-Johnson, Chief Creative Officer/Chairman Editorial Board of Silverbird Group, emphasized Governor Abiodun’s substantial contributions to Nigerian society through impactful projects. The public will determine the winner through voting, with the award ceremony set for Sunday, March 4, 2024.

Governor Abiodun’s accolades in 2023 add to an already impressive array of recognitions. He secured the Forbes Best of Africa award in industrial revolution on June 15, 2023. Prior to this, he was honoured with the LEADERSHIP Governor of the Year Award on March 10, 2022, Vanguard’s Governor of the Year Award on April 5, 2021, and the Daily Independent Newspapers’ Governor of the Year Award on December 18, 2021.

Noteworthy is his Governor of the Year Award at the Nigerian Agricultural Awards on November 22, 2020, emphasizing his commitment to agricultural development. The Federal Government also recognized him with the Industrial Revolution Award on August 8, 2022.

These accolades underscore Governor Dapo Abiodun’s multifaceted impact on Ogun State and Nigeria as a whole. As he prepares to receive the Sun Governor of the Year Award in February and anticipates the outcome of public voting for the Silverbird Man of the Year Award in March, the governor stands as a beacon of effective governance and positive change, leaving an indelible mark on the socio-economic landscape of Ogun State.