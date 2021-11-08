Dapo Abiodun Likeminds names Oladunjoye Honourary Adviser

The Dapo Abiodun Likeminds, a political association dedicated to the progressive ideas of the Ogun State Governor, Prince Dapo Abiodun, has appointed the Ogun All Progressives Congress Publicity Secretary, Comrade Tunde Oladunjoye, as its adviser.

Oladunjoye, who is also the Chairman of Ogun State Television, was presented with the certificate of appointment on Saturday.

It was presented on the sidelines of Ijebu Itele 2021 annual rally held at St John’s Primary School, Ijebu Itele, Ogun State.

The Ogun East Senatorial District Coordinator of DA Likeminds, Architect Ranti Oresile, who stood in for the State Chairman, Asiwaju Wale Aka, remarked that Oladunjoye has been a pillar of support for the association throughout Ogun State and has always made himself available anytime the group needed his support.

Oresile therefore described the appointment as not only deserving, but also a show of appreciation by the DA Likeminds.

Oreshile also remarked that what his team has seen in Ijebu East at the occasion confirmed the quality and popularity of Hon. Oladunjoye as a role model grassroot politician and a pride of the APC in Ogun State.

The award was presented on behalf of DA Likeminds by the Chairman of Ijebu East Local Government, Hon. Wale Adedayo, accompanied by members of DA Likeminds Ijebu East Chapter.

In his acceptance speech, Oladunjoye thanked the members of DA Likeminds and commended their mobilisation and empowerment across Ogun State.

He specifically thanked Aka and his team for their continuous support not only to Ogun State APC, but also to the government of Abiodun, while promising the group his continuous support.

The ceremony was attended by APC party leaders, ward chairmen, secretaries, women leaders and youth leaders from the 11 wards in Ijebu East Local Government.