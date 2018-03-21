Dapchi schoolgirls return home

Dapchi town was filled with security operatives, Non-Governmental Organisations, parents and well-wishers as the abducted school girls were brought back home on Wednesday.

One of the residents told the News Agency of Nigeria that the abductors brought the girls around 8.00 a.m.

Mohammed Ali told NAN that “the girls were personally brought back by the insurgents”.

Ali added: “I shook hands with two of them, very young men but well-armed.

“They warned us against sending girls to school, arguing they should be married.

I personally picked some of the girls to their houses in my car.”

NAN reports that the girls went home but were recalled to the hospital for profiling and medical check-up.