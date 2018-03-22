Dapchi girls: I’m vindicated – Ex-Oyo SSG

In a statement in Ibadan by the Director of Media and Publicity to the Sarafadeen Alli, BSA Campaign organization, Taiwo Ibrahim, the Peoples Democratic Party gubernatorial aspirant in Oyo State recalled that he had stated on a radio programme that there was an element of deceit in the way and manner the fight against insurgency is being handled by the Federal Government.

The mode and method through which the abducted Dapchi girls were returned in Yobe State has vindicated my stand that the APC government led by President Mohammadu Buhari is only fighting political Boko Haram and chasing the shadow, a former Secretary to the Oyo State Government, Sharafadeen Abiodun Alli, has said.

In a statement in Ibadan by the Director of Media and Publicity to the Sarafadeen Alli, BSA Campaign organization, Taiwo Ibrahim, the Peoples Democratic Party gubernatorial aspirant in Oyo State recalled that he had stated on a radio programme that there was an element of deceit in the way and manner the fight against insurgency is being handled by the Federal Government.

“It is curious to note,” the statement observed, “that the abductors of the girls returned them the same way they were taken away with no security network to check the movement.

“It is equally curious to observe that almost exactly the same time the Defence Minister, Mansur Dan Ali, promised that the girls would be released that they were, apparently mimicking what the President said a few days earlier, all suggesting a premonition that the government knew the whereabouts of the innocent school girls.

“It equally added to the thought that some people in government are likely to be feeding fat on the so called war against Boko Haram.”

Alli opined that a conspiracy theory may not be ruled out to score a cheap political point, recalling that in 2014, a year to the general elections, such an episode was witnessed in Chibok, Borno State and the same occurring just another year to the elections.

Alli wondered if the security apparatus or the negotiating power of the Buhari administration was so wonderful why couldn’t they administer same to bring back the rest of the Chibock girls as they promised they would within three months on assumption of office.

He expressed his empathy to the innocent school girls, the parents, the communities who are increasingly becoming a pawn and object for scoring cheap political points to blackmail the opposition, adding: “A Moses will one day come to judgement.”

Alli also lamented that the spate of dastardly act has been gradually spreading its wings down South as being seen in Kogi State and as already experienced in the Oke Ogun axis of Oyo State.

Alli therefore called on the Oyo State Government to be proactive and restructure its security architecture to be able to face the impeding challenges ahead.