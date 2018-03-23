Dapchi abduction: CAN commends FG’s intervention, calls for Leah’s release

The Christian Association of Nigeria on Friday commended the Federal Government for being proactive in securing the release of the abducted girls from Government Girls Science Technical College, Dapchi, Yobe State.

The association said this in a statement signed by Pastor Adebayo Oladeji, Special Assistant Media and Communications to the CAN President, Rev. Samson Ayokunle, in Abuja.

Ayokunle said that CAN rejoice with the families of the schoolgirls released and called on the government for the rescue of Liya Sharibu from the captivity of the terrorists.

He said: “We are still crying for the government’s intervention and that of relevant security agencies over the callous, ungodly and wicked acts of the Boko Haram terrorists.

“Liya Sharibu is still being kept in captivity of untold psychological trauma, the life of that innocent girl means a lot to her parents and to so many Nigerians, irrespective of their religious affiliations.’’

Ayokunle also appealed to political leaders to live up to the expectations in the discharge of their official assignments.

The News Agency of Nigeria recalled that on February 19, some school girls were abducted by insurgent groups in Government Girls Science Technical College, Dapchi, Yobe State.