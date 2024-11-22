Dantsoho makes history, elected first Nigerian Chairman of PMAWCA

The Managing Director of the Nigerian Ports Authority, Dr. Abubakar Dantsoho, has become the first Nigerian to be elected Chairman of the Port Management Association of West and Central Africa.

This came during the closing ceremony of the 44th annual council and 19th roundtable of Directors General of PMAWCA in Guinea.

In his acceptance speech, Dantsoho said the recognition represented a significant milestone in the continuing march of West and Central Africa Maritime states towards global competitiveness and delivery of world-class services.

He added that the Nigerian government’s commitment to a revolutionary turnaround of Nigeria’s maritime industry, had been characterised by reforms in critical segments of the industry, including port rehabilitation and modernisation, infrastructure, digitisation and automation.

These measures, he added, would undoubtedly boost operational efficiency as well as revenue generation, while augmenting the federal government’s efforts to diversify the economy by boosting non-oil exports.

According to him: “It is with great honour and privilege that I stand before my friends from the countries of West and Central Africa today to accept the mantle of leadership of our great association, PMAWCA and to serve as its chairman.

“I would like to take this occasion to affirm Nigeria’s will and determination clearly demonstrated by the Hon Minister of Marine and Blue Economy, Alhaji Adegboyega Oyetola, in line with the Renewed Hope Agenda of President Ahmed Bola Tinubu to sustain the momentum established by my predecessor, Mr. Martin Boguikuoma, Managing Director of Gabon Ports Authority, and to continue to put all efforts needed in order to further consolidate the economic cohesion of the region and to actualise the interests of member ports.”

While calling for collaboration among member states, Dantosho said it was only through robust commitment and collaboration that mandates could be achieved.

He added: “Therefore, I will be seeking your usual cooperation and advice in helping to ensure that we continue to develop the maritime sector in our various countries and the West and Central African sub-region in general.

“Recalling our deliberations at the Board of Directors meeting, the need to relocate the PMAWCA headquarters to a more visible and befitting place in Lagos, Nigeria, the training needs of the Association and the PCS is dear to my heart and will do my very best in this direction to achieve these goals.”

In a statement to congratulate Dantsoho, Oyetola said his election was a testament to the fact that the effort to turn around the port economy in Nigeria was being recognised by global stakeholders.

Oyetola said the recognition would further fuel Nigeria’s effort to reclaim its maritime global relevance under President Tinubu’s renewed hope agenda.

He said the political will of the President to create the Ministry of Marine and Blue Economy was a monumental step towards harnessing the vast untapped potential of Nigeria’s maritime sector.

According to him: “I congratulate Dantsoho on his election; it is a responsibility that I am sure he can deliver on. His election has proven the renewed hope agenda of Mr President to turn around the port economy by creating the Marine and Blue Economy was a step in the right direction.

“President Bola Ahmed Tinubu to create the Ministry is a monumental step towards harnessing the vast untapped potentials of Nigeria’s maritime sector. This decision is not only a demonstration of the President’s deep understanding of the economic possibilities of the sector, but also a clear indication of his political will to ensure that Nigeria reclaims its rightful place as a key maritime player globally.

“The maritime industry has the potential to transform Nigeria’s economy, create jobs, and improve livelihoods. With our rich coastline and strategic location, the country is well positioned to become a key hub for maritime activities in Africa. The creation of this Ministry therefore reflects the government’s commitment to building a future where the blue economy plays a major role in national prosperity.”

