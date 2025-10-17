Dantawaye assumes duty as new FCT Police Commissioner

The newly deployed Commissioner of Police to the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) Command, CP Miller Dantawaye, has assumed duty on Friday, October 17, 2025.

Dantawaye takes over from CP Ajao Saks Adewale who has been redeployed for another strategic assignment by the Inspector-General of Police, IGP Kayode Egbetokun.

This is contained in a statement issued by the Spokesperson of FCT Command, SP Josephine Adeh, on Friday.

According to the statement, CP Dantawaye Miller is a seasoned police officer with over two decades of meritorious service.

“He was born into the family of Late DCP Gajere Dantawaye on 15th October 1971. He hails from Afogo in Kajuru Local Government Area of Kaduna State.

“He began his primary education at St. Williams Primary School, Ilorin, Kwara State, before transferring to Nuhu Primary School, Kankiya, Katsina State.

“He later attended Government College, Katsina, and subsequently Federal Government College, Enugu, where he obtained his Senior School Certificate in 1989.

“He holds a Diploma in Business Administration from Kaduna State Polytechnic, Zaria, a Bachelor of Science (B.Sc.) Degree in International Studies from Ahmadu Bello University, Zaria, and a Master’s Degree in International Studies from the University of Ilorin in Kwara State.

“CP Miller Dantawaye was enlisted into the Nigeria Police Force as a Cadet Assistant Superintendent of Police Course 20, in May 2000.

“Following his successful training and passing-out parade in 2001, he was posted to Bayelsa State Police Command in January 2002 to commence his Policing career.

“Throughout his illustrious career, CP Miller has served in various strategic and command capacities across the country.

“These include Divisional Crime Officer, ‘A’ Division, Yenagoa; Acting Aide-de-Camp to the then Governor of Bayelsa State; Escort Commander to the then Vice President; Chief Security Officer, Ministry of Petroleum; Commanding Officer, MOPOL 24 – Presidential Villa, and Escort Commander to the then President of the Federal Republic of Nigeria.

“He also served as Assistant Commissioner of Police (Operations), FCT Police Command; Area Commander, Karewa, Adamawa State; Assistant Commissioner (CID), Oyo State Command; Deputy Commissioner of Police (Operations), Yobe and Edo State Commands; and later as Commissioner of Police, Information Technology (IT), Force Headquarters, Abuja.

“Before his current posting, he was the Commissioner of Police, Kogi State Command.

“A consummate professional, CP Miller has attended several local and international courses, including the Combat Operations and Counter-Terrorism Course at Gwoza, Maiduguri, Leadership Training at Shere Hills, Jos, VVIP Protection Course in Ginegal, Israel, and the Strategic Leadership and Command Course at the Police Staff College, Jos.

“He is an Associate Member of the Nigerian Institute of Public Relations (NIPR) and an active Member of Rotary International, widely respected among Rotarians across Nigeria.

“CP Dantawaye Miller is passionate about policing, innovation, and community safety. He enjoys reading, music, driving, and travelling. He is a devout Christian, happily married, and blessed with children,” the statement said.

On assumption of duty as the 34th FCT Commissioner of Police, CP Dantawaye pledged to build on existing security frameworks, strengthen community-police partnerships, and ensure the safety and security of all residents within the Federal Capital Territory.

He called on residents to continue to support the police in their collective effort to maintain peace and security across the FCT.