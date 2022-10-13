Danladi Bako speaks as name surfaces as Labour Party Coordinator

Dr. Danladi Bako, Co-Director, Strategic Communication, All Progressives Congress Presidential Campaign Council, says he remains a loyal and committed member of the party.

Bako, a former Director-General of the National Broadcasting Commission, spoke in a statement on Thursday in Abuja.

Bako, a former Commissioner for Information in Sokoto State, said: “My attention has been drawn to a list circulating containing names of Coordinators for the Labour Party Campaign Council.

“On the list is one Mr Danladi Bako as Coordinator, Gombe State.

“I, Dr Nasir Danladi Bako PhD OON, wish to state categorically that I recognise that there are other person’s with such an identical name with mine.

“Therefore, this statement is to clarify that I, Dr Nasir Danladi Bako PhD OON, is not the one referred to on the above list.

“I remain a loyal and committed APC member registered in my native ward – Sarkin Zamfara ‘A’, Sokoto South Local Government, Sokoto State.”